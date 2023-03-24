Home Business Government bonds, 7 billion BOTs go to auction on Wednesday
Business

Government bonds, 7 billion BOTs go to auction on Wednesday

by admin
Government bonds, 7 billion BOTs go to auction on Wednesday

Wednesday 7 billion bots

(Teleborsa) – On Wednesday, March 29, a total of 7 billion euro of BOTs will be auctioned.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance adding that 5 billion euro of 6-month BOTs and 2 billion euro of 12-month BOTs with 3 months of residual life and maturity on 14 July 2023 will be placed.

Il regulation it is scheduled for 31 March, the date on which 5.5 billion euro of six-month BOTs mature.

See also  Guaranteed energy supply has entered the critical period of peak winter, and state-owned central enterprises are making every effort to improve quality and efficiency to ensure energy supply - Teller Report Teller Report

You may also like

Heat pumps: nicer, quieter, better in old buildings...

Green energy, so you can accelerate the growth...

The federal government believes that the combustion engine...

Superbonus: F24 and Btp among the hypotheses for...

The market attacks Deutsche Bank, but it’s not...

Polls, Meloni or Schlein? Who win? There is...

Tunisia: Aics in support of date farmers in...

Pnrr, Meloni prepares the blitz: reset the top...

Open Arms process, Salvini in Palermo. Ong: we...

Opinions On Deposit Accounts For Your Savings

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy