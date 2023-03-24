Wednesday 7 billion bots

(Teleborsa) – On Wednesday, March 29, a total of 7 billion euro of BOTs will be auctioned.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance adding that 5 billion euro of 6-month BOTs and 2 billion euro of 12-month BOTs with 3 months of residual life and maturity on 14 July 2023 will be placed.

Il regulation it is scheduled for 31 March, the date on which 5.5 billion euro of six-month BOTs mature.