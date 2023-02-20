The Mef is auctioning Bots at 6 and 12 months

The Ministry of Economy and Finance announces a new issue of 6-month auctioned BOTs for an amount of 3 billion euros and at 12 months for an amount of 2 billion euros. According to the related subscription operations calendar, the Mef indicates that the deadline for booking Bots by the public expires on February 22, February 23rd is the date of the deadline for submitting applications at the auction, February 24th is the supplementary placement deadline for 6 and 12-month Treasuries (3.30 pm) while the settlement date is February 28th.

Subscribe to the newsletter

