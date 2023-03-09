Home Business Government bonds now belong in the depot, says stock market expert Koch
by admin
Stock market expert Markus Koch has been reporting on Wall Street for over 20 years.
Markus Koch

Stock market expert Markus Koch remembers his biggest investment mistake when buying shares. “I wanted to be right and as a stockbroker you often only see what you want to see,” says Koch.

He also warns against entering into trading, since most investors lose their money with it. He emphasizes that trading is a job that takes time and learning.

Koch also believes stock selection is more important in a bear market than in a bull market, where many beginners tend to get cocky.

