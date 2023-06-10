Home » Government bonds, record closure of the Btp Valore: orders collected for 18.2 billion
Government bonds, record closure of the Btp Valore: orders collected for 18.2 billion

Government bonds, record closure of the Btp Valore: orders collected for 18.2 billion

Government bonds, the Btp Valore closes with a record collection: 18.2 billion orders

Il Btp Valore has closedas scheduled, the placement of the first issue, open on Monday 5 June. No early closing for the government bond designed for small savers (retail) e record confirmed onamount raised, equal to 18.191 billion of Euro. It’s positioned like this in fourth place in the absolute ranking of ordersincluding the Btp Italia which recorded an even more massive participation.

This was confirmed by the Ministry of Economy: the “highest result ever in terms of subscribed valuebut also by number of registered contracts, 654,675, in a single placement of a government bond for small savers (retail)”.

