Government – Bundestag advises on easier immigration for skilled workers

In its session on Thursday, the Bundestag will debate for the first time the draft law of the traffic light coalition to facilitate immigration for skilled workers.

In its session on Thursday (09:00 a.m.), the Bundestag will debate the draft law of the traffic light coalition to facilitate immigration for skilled workers for the first time. The law is intended to make it easier and more attractive for qualified workers from abroad to take up a job in Germany – it is also intended to remedy the lack of personnel in many German companies. Among other things, the coalition wants to introduce a points system based on the Canadian model and facilitate the recognition of foreign professional qualifications.

Also in the first reading, the MPs are dealing with the draft law by Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (SPD) to support and relieve caregivers. The plenum will also debate proposals from the opposition Union for heat transition and penalties for road blockers. Other topics of the more than twelve-hour plenary session are the peace process in Ethiopia and the promotion of winter sports.

