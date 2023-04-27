Primary immunodeficiencies / “Immunoglobulins can be the right key” / …

Haema blood donation service

Primary immunodeficiency (PID) is based on a chronic genetic disorder in which part of the body’s immune system is missing or impaired. The body often does not produce enough or the right antibodies (immunoglobulins) to fight infections. Immunoglobulins isolated from the plasma of healthy donors can help many patients.

A group of more than 430 rare diseases is referred to as primary immunodeficiencies, which affect six million people worldwide. About half of those affected suffer from antibody deficiency diseases. The administration of plasma-derived immunoglobulins can help here.

dr Sabine Pingel, Senior Manager Medicine at Grifols Germany, a leading manufacturer of plasma-based medicines, knows how important the antibodies in human blood plasma are for the immune system: “They, the immunoglobulins, are very important for defending against pathogens. They recognize the surface of these Pathogens, the antigens, fit like a key in a lock and mark the pathogens like small flags and can fight them in a targeted manner.”

In order to be able to provide a patient with a primary immune deficiency with the necessary medication for a year, an average of 130 plasma donations are necessary. The immunoglobulins obtained from donated plasma compensate for the deficit in antibodies. They are given to the patient as an infusion. This is done through a vein or subcutaneously into the subcutaneous fatty tissue.

International Primary Immunodeficiency Week

With the International Week of Primary Immunodeficiencies from April 22nd to 29th, 2023, the situation of those affected will be made aware of and clarified worldwide. Haema takes part in the campaign week with various campaigns and calls for plasma donations. Among other things, you will find the Haema Podcast on the current topic of PID here

“Without the plasma donations, we cannot isolate any immunoglobulins and, consequently, we cannot provide them to patients with primary immunodeficiencies for protection,” says Dr. Pingle on. Plasma donation is life-saving for many patients.

How can you recognize a primary immunodeficiency?

A group of scientists and experts has listed twelve warning signs that can indicate a primary immunodeficiency disease.

The most important include susceptibility to severe infections (two cases of pneumonia per year), infections of internal organs (meningitis, sepsis/blood poisoning), eight or more purulent middle ear infections per year and permanent sinusitis. Further characteristics and warning signals are listed by dsai eV, German Self-Help Congenital Immunodeficiency eV:

dr Pingel recommends: “In the event of suspicion or great concern, a doctor should always be consulted. He will then come to an initial assessment of the basic diagnostics, blood count and determination of the immunoglobulin level. An early visit to an experienced specialist is also advisable.”

What is blood plasma?

Blood plasma is the liquid part of human blood. About 90 percent of the plasma consists of water and about seven percent of various proteins. These help maintain vital body functions, such as blood clotting and fighting infections.

In order to be able to produce plasma-based medicines, the blood plasma from voluntary donors is required. They must be at least 18 years old and weigh more than 50 kilograms. Before donating, they should drink plenty of fluids and have eaten a full meal, as low in fat as possible. The method used for plasma collection, plasmapheresis, has been tried and tested for decades and meets the highest safety standards.

Detailed information on plasma donation is at www.haema.de available. The Leipzig company is the largest private blood and plasma donation service in Germany. Haema collects blood and blood plasma in 41 donation centers nationwide.

Congenital immunodeficiencies

Congenital immunodeficiencies are among the rare diseases and are present from birth, even if symptoms sometimes only appear later. More than 430 clinical pictures are known and genetically defined.

The immune system does not work properly in affected patients because they lack antibodies to fight off bacteria, viruses or fungi. As a result, they cannot fight infections as effectively as healthy people. Those affected suffer from frequently recurring infections, for example of the respiratory or urinary tract, which are also difficult, last a long time and, in the worst case, can be life-threatening. https://www.dsai.de/immundefekte

