Nicole Neumann revealed details of her dress and who will be her bridesmaids at the wedding

The road to the wedding of Nicole Neumann and Manu Urcera is already beginning to define some details. The model is she tried on her dress and was accompanied by her bridesmaids.

The couple announced in January that they were getting married. In what is the preview, the panelist of the 8 steps showed through her Instagrm account the dress test backstage with her bridesmaids.

She published a video where she is with her friends in Laurencio Adot’s studio. “Vicky, are you getting married?”. He joked with one of them when he saw that she was wearing a white dress.

Then, They got together to share a meal. “Happiness must be celebrated,” he expressed in a story that he toasts with his bridesmaids.

“Las bridesmaids are ten lifelong friends. The ones that were yesterday in Laurencio’s atelier are five”, revealed the journalist Maite Peñoñori in Intrusos del Espectáculo.

He also explained that “the ladies are lifelong friends, they are not from the environment. They are not models. That’s why so much Laurencio as Thiago were explaining what a custom dress is like”.

Where will the wedding of Nicole Neumann and Manu Urcera be?

The journalist of the series of shows, commented on the program that Nicole Neumann is preparing a trip. “They are preparing everything for the wedding of the year because it has to do with a break, with a pre-honeymoon that Nicole is going to take to Rio de Janeiro,” she said.

Peñoñori noted that there is a possibility that there will be two celebrations. The options are Buenos Aires and the other that is in Patagonia. “They really want it to be in Bariloche, Villa La Angostura or Neuquén”, said the panelist.

And he also said what style they will look for it to be. “They want that hippie chic, very indie look. They are going to go there,” the journalist explained, adding that the tentative date is around December 8.


