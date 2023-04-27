CEL will benefit communities that have never had electricity – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

The Lempa River Hydroelectric Executive Commission (CEL) reported that it will soon launch the Universal Electricity Access Program in El Salvador, with which it will bring electricity to communities that have never had it, fulfilling a promise from the President of the Republic Nayib Bukele.

Said project is part of a modern geographic information system, with which the authorities identified the areas that currently do not have electricity, to provide this service and guarantee a benefit to Salvadoran families that do not have it, paying off this way debts inherited by previous administrations.

CEL, together with a team from the Cuscatlán Electricity Distributor, began with the phase of verification and validation of homes and number of families that do not have the resource.

“We have identified areas where we can extend the national electricity grid or look for other alternatives for local renewable generation so that Salvadorans have electricity 24/7,” the institution highlighted.

The mission of this institution of the Government of the Republic is that 100% of the country has electricity.