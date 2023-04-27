Herencia de Timbiquí achieves success with its new album and continues its concert tour – news

The group, which pays tribute to the Colombian Pacific, will perform on May 18 at the Movistar Arena, along with Diego Torres and Alejandro Lerner.



After three years of intense production work, Timbiquí’s seventh heritage album, called “Disciplina”, is now on the air. The production consists of 12 songs that represent some of the most important styles of Pacific folk music and was recorded together with the New Philharmonic Orchestra of Bogotá.

Three singles have already been released from this album, “Solo”, “I want to marry you” and “Vengo del Pacífico”, a song that pays tribute to the most important peoples, representative personalities, gastronomy, landscapes, artists, festivities and traditions. throughout the Colombian Pacific region.

In some of the rhythms that the public will find on this new album, there is the basis of Colombian Pacific folklore, fused with rhythms such as Bunde, Reggae, R&B, Funk, as well as the inevitable Currulao, Tamboritos, Aguabajo. , and some Cuban son, as well as classical music provided by the Nueva Filarmonía de Bogotá orchestra, which make this an anthology album.