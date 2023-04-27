Laurent Vila (coach of Cholet, beaten in the C4 final): “We will have to digest this sadness”

“This title means a lot”

Przemyslaw Frasunkiewicz, entraineur de Wloclawek : “This title means a lot, most of my players have experience but in recent years they have often struggled. I love coaching players like these, who play with something to prove in every game. I have no words to describe how important this title is. This is a page of history for our club. Our fans are crazy (smile)they deserve it, the first leg was crazy (81-77). I played for 20 years, and I’ve never seen such an atmosphere. »