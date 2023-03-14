A secret meeting between FIFA boss Gianni Infantino and Michael Lauber was bugged. Agents on behalf of Qatar were already planning to recruit the federal prosecutor for their case at the end of 2011.

Their meeting was secretly recorded in 2017 on behalf of Qatar: Gianni Infantino and Michael Lauber. Illustration: Hans-Jörg Walter

It was a secret meeting that former federal prosecutor Michael Lauber no longer wants to remember – and which ultimately cost him his job: On June 16, 2017, Lauber met Fifa President Gianni Infantino at the Hotel Schweizerhof in Bern for an informal exchange, while at the same time he conducted various proceedings against Fifa officials. There are no minutes of the meeting, and Infantino didn’t want to remember it either. The meeting was so unusual that two special prosecutors are still investigating Lauber and Infantino.