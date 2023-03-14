news-txt”>

(ANSA) – breaking latest news, MARCH 14 – Trying to repeat the victory of Agropoli (obtained against Gelbison). This is the objective of Zdenek Zeman’s breaking latest news who will be on stage tomorrow (2.30 pm) at the “Franco Scoglio” stadium in Messina to face the Sicilian team in the second away match in a row. The Bohemian coach, formerly on duty, expects progress from the team as well as a positive result to keep third place. Biancazzurri expected from a real tour de force, considering that after last Sunday’s match in Campania, there were just two training sessions before the departure in today’s early afternoon for Messina via Rome with departure from Fiumicino.



Rafia will be disqualified for the match against the Giallorossi.



Out Kraja and Gyabuaa. Cancellotti returns. In attack alongside Merola and Lescano, space for one between Kolaj and Cuppone. “Many years have passed since my adventure in Messina. We will meet a good team. I fear a little – said Zeman – the conditions of the pitch”. After the match, the blue-and-whites will spend the night in Sicily, train in the area on Thursday morning and then fly back to breaking latest news on Thursday, again via Rome.



