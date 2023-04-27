Home » Inter Juventus Italian Cup | Sport
Inter Juventus Italian Cup | Sport

Inter Juventus Italian Cup | Sport

Inter football players are the first finalists of the Italian Cup

Izvor: MATTEO BAZZI/ANSA

After a draw in the first semi-final match of the Italian Cup (1:1), the players of Inter beat Juventus at home with a score of 1:0 and qualified for the final of this competition.

The only goal of the match was scored by Federico Dimarco at the beginning of the match.

Inter – Juventus 1:0 (1:0)
/Dimarko 15/

It was the 15th minute when Dimarko received the ball sent by Barela and scored for 1:0.

Inter could have scored a second goal seven minutes later when Lautaro Martinez sent the ball past the left post from half-distance.
In the 34th minute, Kostić threatened, but Onan stopped his attempt without any major problems.

It was the 53rd minute when Dzeko dribbled past Bremer perfectly and scored a goal from a difficult position, but the referee canceled this goal due to offside.

In the final, Inter will play against the better team from Cremonese and Fiorentina, and “Viola” won 2:0 in the first game.

