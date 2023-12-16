Government Decreases Fuel Prices Due to International Market Decline

Santo Domingo Government Reduces Fuel Prices Due to International Decline

The Government of Santo Domingo has announced reductions in the prices of five fuels, including premium and regular gasoline, as a result of declining petroleum derivatives in the international environment.

Vice Minister of Internal Trade, Ramón Pérez Fermín, stated that the subsidy will remain for optimal and regular diesel, while other fuels will maintain their prices.

Pérez Fermín explained, “For a few weeks now, the international market for oil derivatives has begun to give way with respect to the high values that it has exhibited throughout 2023. Without a doubt, good news for economies that, like ours, depend 100% on international fluctuations in energy markets.”

The new fuel prices for this week are as follows:

– Premium gasoline will be sold at RD$290.10 per gallon, a drop of RD$3.00.

– Regular gasoline will be sold at RD$272.50 per gallon, a drop of RD$2.00.

– Regular diesel will remain at RD$221.60 per gallon.

– Optimum diesel will remain at RD$239.10 per gallon.

– Avtur will be sold at RD$180.98 per gallon, a drop of RD$8.28.

– Kerosene will be sold at RD$209.90 per gallon, a drop of RD$9.00.

– Fuel oil #6 will be sold at RD$156.21 per gallon, a drop of RD$1.46.

– Fuel oil 1%S will remain at RD$169.06 per gallon.

– Liquefied petroleum gas will remain at RD$132.60 per gallon.

– Natural gas will remain at RD$43.97 per m3.

This decision comes as a relief to consumers as the prices of petroleum derivatives continue to decline in the international market.