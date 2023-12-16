Lupillo Rivera Talks About Relationship with Belinda and His Decision to Join ‘The House of the Famous’

Lupillo Rivera Jokes About Relationship with Belinda in Interview

Lupillo Rivera has once again stirred up controversy with his recent statements. The singer joked about his past relationship with Belinda in a recent interview with the YouTube program ‘Gossip no like’.

During the interview with hosts Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain, Lupillo was surprised when they mentioned his rumored romance with Belinda in ‘The House of the Famous’. He responded by denying the relationship, stating, “Belinda and I were never dating.” Despite this, he later joked that they had “looked at each other from time to time.”

Lupillo’s comments were met with surprise and criticism from the hosts. The singer’s previous relationship with Belinda, which included tattooing her face on his arm, has been the subject of much media attention.

In addition to discussing his past relationship with Belinda, Lupillo confirmed his participation in the upcoming season of ‘The House of the Famous’. He explained that he sees this as an opportunity to correct any negative public image and set the record straight about who he really is as a person.

The singer also addressed the concerns about the potential risks of participating in the reality show, stating that he believes it will benefit him and provide an opportunity to address any gossip and rumors.

Fans can look forward to seeing Lupillo’s journey in ‘The House of the Famous’ as he seeks to redefine his public image and reclaim his personal narrative.

