Framber Valdez sparked interest in rival teams

The outlook in the low season Major League Baseball (MLB), does not change its course. On this occasion, a possible intention to change the team is put into context to Framber Valdez.

Significantly, the launcher Houston Astros, is one of the most reliable pieces in the Sidereals rotation. In such a scenario, the Dominican would also have great significance being part of another team. Taking this into account, through a report from Ken Rosenthal the Latin player would be on the radar of two rival teams.

Framber Valdez, reached his third consecutive harvest with at least 10 victories as a starter. Likewise, he finished for the second consecutive campaign among the great candidates to obtain the Premio Cy Young. Due to this situation, the monitoring of the left-handed pitcher is due to the big league’s exchange to another franchise.

Framber Valdez considered for trade, report says

Due to his great performance from the mound, different teams start from the premise that Houston Astros put the pitcher on the commercial market. However, there is still nothing concrete or the slightest indication for this organization to consider transferring him.

Regarding this, the case of third baseman was also presented, Alex Bregman. Dana Brown, general manager of the Sidereals, confirmed that there is no intention of negotiations for the infielder. To take an example, the team management would make the same decision in the case of Framber Valdez. Furthermore, he clarified that “they are trying to win,” assuming that they are not open to conversations at this time.

Valdez exhibited great performances in MLB 2023

During the 2023 campaign, Framber Valdez, opened a total of 31 matches. In that span, he won 12 games and lost 11 where he posted a 3.45 ERA. He pitched 198 innings, allowing 166 hits and allowing 86 runs, striking out 200 batters and walking a total of 57. In addition, he recorded his second best Whip in his career, 1.13 in total for the harvest.

For a moment in 2023, the rotation of Houston Astros had drawbacks, even so, it is one of the most solid in MLB. Justin Verlander, joined Cristian Javier again and Framber Valdez to support the performance of the starters, Hunter Brown and JP France emerged as candidates to make up the team’s star five.

Considerably, Framber Valdez has great reference in Houston. Even so, nothing escapes the reality of change. The truth is that the pitcher aroused interest due to the great numbers he has been recording, this increased his value and respect in the game.

