Massive accident on the Central Highway leaves dozens injured

Massive Accident on Central Highway Leaves Dozens Injured

A massive accident occurred on Friday, December 15, around 4:00 pm at kilometer 491 of the Central Highway in the town of El Centro-Gaspar. A Yutong bus, operating on the Camagüey-Chambas route, overturned, leaving multiple people injured.

The bus was carrying 38 passengers at the time of the accident, including four minors. Preliminary police reports indicate that loss of control of the vehicle may have been the cause, and rain was occurring in the area at the time.

A total of 38 people were injured, with one being referred to the Roberto Rodríguez Provincial Hospital in Morón. The injured are being transferred to the Doctor Antonio Luaces Iraola Provincial General Teaching Hospital, where a medical team is evaluating and classifying their injuries according to the established protocol.

Political and administrative authorities, along with internal order forces, have gone to the scene of the accident to preserve the area and investigate the causes of the event.

According to Alberto Moronta Enríquez, director of the Luaces Iraola Hospital, the protocol for mass reception of the injured has been activated and several areas have been enabled for their care.

The four injured minors were evaluated by Pediatric Surgery and are out of danger. Medical supplies have been ensured for the care of the injured.

The most common injuries reported include fractures in the upper and lower limbs, as well as abrasions. Fortunately, no deaths have been reported as a result of the accident.

Mariela Virgen Rodríguez, 68 years old and resident of Camagüey, expressed her gratitude for the prompt attention provided by first aid and medical personnel.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the causes of the accident and provide necessary assistance to those affected. Updates are expected as more information becomes available about this tragic event.

(With information from Invader)

