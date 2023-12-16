Several deaths reported in the United States and Canada due to a salmonella outbreak | Latin America

The Malichita and Rudy Brands of melons have been implicated in a deadly salmonella outbreak affecting people in both Canada and the United States. In response to the findings, the Mexican health authorities have ordered the temporary closure of a local melon processing company that has been linked to the outbreak.

The Federal Commission for the Protection against Health Risks (Cofepris) took action after two health inspections pointed to the involvement of the processing company. While they have not revealed the name of the company implicated, the Public Health Agency of Canada has linked the outbreak to melons from the Malichita and Rudy brands.

The affected fruit was imported by Sofia Produce LLC and Pacific Trellis Fruit LLC, leading to a recall of more than 36,000 boxes of melons in response to the outbreak. Since October, at least 230 people in the United States and 129 in Canada have reported getting sick due to salmonella. Therefore, health authorities have put out warnings for consumers, retailers, and restaurants to avoid buying, eating, or serving cantaloupe if they do not know its origin.

The implicated company was based in the border state of Sonora, in northern Mexico. The Mexican authorities have not disclosed any specific irregularities found at the plant but have taken samples of water and surfaces to determine the origin of the contamination.

While these measures have been taken, no deaths or illnesses have been reported in Puerto Rico due to salmonella, and the US government is proposing a series of rules to force food processors to reduce the risk of salmonella outbreaks in the future. The situation continues to develop as health authorities work to ensure the safety of the public.