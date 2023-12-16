Telangana Roundup: December 15, State Governor Tamalsai Sundar Rajan, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Former Chief Minister K.C.R.

Telangana Roundup: December 15 Important news of

Telangana Governor Ms. Tamalsai Sundar Rajan in her address to the joint session of the state assembly said today that the state has been freed from authoritarian rule. has given a clear decision to free. For this, she said that she appreciates this collective wisdom of the people.

Governor Ms. Tamalsai Sundar Rajan in her first address to the third legislative session of the state assembly said that Telangana is now breathing the fresh air of independence and freedom. The state has been freed from the autocratic tendencies and autocratic rule of the BRS government. has gone

He said that the decision of the people of Telangana clearly stated that they will not tolerate any kind of coercion. The governor said that this decision has become a cornerstone for civil rights and democratic governance. The rulers are separated from the people. Iron barriers have been removed and I am proud to say that real people’s governance has begun in Telangana with the removal of glass houses and barriers.

Governor Ms. Tamalsai Sundar Rajan alleged that due to the bad governance of the previous government, the entire financial discipline in the state has been destroyed. She said that the Congress government is focusing on strengthening the derailed financial situation. And without imposing a financial burden on the people, we want to bring financial prudence and offer the best governance and welfare to the people. This is our government

There is a purpose and goal.

He assured the people of the state that the current government will investigate the financial irregularities during the previous government and remove them without putting a financial burden. And the real facts will be brought out. Shafaf will release the White Paper as part of the transparent government that was promised to the public.

The state governor in his address to the assembly added that as a form of governance 48 Within hours the Govt 6 The guarantee has started implementation of two of the schemes, namely free bus travel for women in government RTC buses and the poor under the Rajiv Arogya Shri scheme. 10 lakhs The state governor said that on behalf of the four crore people of Telangana, the present government is grateful to the then Chairperson of UPA, Mrs. Sonia Gandhi, who played an important role in the formation of a separate state of Telangana.

The recent former chief minister of Telangana and BRS party chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao today 11 After being discharged from the hospital, the former chief minister left for his residence in Nandi Nagar, Banjara Hills. December 8 KCR had slipped in the washroom of his farmhouse that night, fracturing his hip bone for which he underwent surgery and was hospitalized for a week. They are getting better.

On the occasion of the discharge of former chief minister KCR from the hospital, his son and former minister KTR, former finance and health minister T. Harish Rao were also present, who left with KCR. The doctors gave the former chief minister four It has been advised to take complete rest for up to five weeks. According to the doctors, for the complete recovery of the former chief minister 7 until the 8 Weeks will be required.

After the Congress government came to power in the state of Telangana in the recent elections and Revanth Reddy became the Chief Minister, many surprising actions are being taken, which has made people curious. On social media and in the media, many of the tough decisions of Revanth Reddy have been written and It is being said that Revanth Reddy’s actions have revived the memory of Anil Kapoor, the hero of the film Naik, in which Anil Kapoor takes many timely steps in the interest of the people and the administration immediately after becoming the Chief Minister for a day. People are very happy.

Today, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has increased his public popularity through such an initiative. Through which he has instructed the high officials that the traffic should not be stopped anywhere during the passage of his convoy of vehicles. Revanth Reddy. He has issued an order that the public should not be made a victim of difficulties by stopping the traffic of their passage at any point and they like to pass with the public in a convoy of vehicles in the normal traffic.

Yesterday after this order of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy December 16 Officials have been busy with measures to pass the convoy of vehicles including the Chief Minister’s car through the middle of the normal traffic. It usually happens that the rush of the Chief Minister stops the normal traffic for several kilometers half an hour before the passing of the Chief Minister. or the traffic is diverted, causing serious inconvenience to other motorists.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has instructed the senior officials of the concerned departments to make the appointments on the vacant properties in the Police Department and the Health Department soon. State Minister for Health and Medical Affairs Damodar Raj Narasimha, Telangana Chief Secretary Ms. Shanthi Kumari, DGP Ravi Gupta and other senior officials participated in the meeting.

In this meeting, the Chief Minister directed that strict measures should be taken to ensure that there is no rigging during the process of these appointments. Appointments should be ensured through a clean and transparent procedure. He also instructed that A recommendation report containing the errors committed during the appointment process and the measures required to prevent them will also be handed over to him. Complete details of the appointments made should also be provided to them.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy instructed the state DGP that in Telangana 9 The appointments of Home Guards have not been implemented since last year. And to further improve the services of the police department and appoint Home Guards for the protection of the public. Also steps should be taken to address the health, economic problems of the existing Home Guards, further improve the traffic system in Hyderabad. The services of home guards should be further expanded and increased in order to make

In this high-level meeting, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy provided the facilities needed to provide better education to all the employees of Telangana state who are suffering from severe mental stress during service and who are on duty for a long time. Revanth Reddy also directed in this meeting that the children of high officials of the police department to police constables and from high officials of RTC to bus conductors and lower level employees should be sent to Kosenic schools. A plan should be prepared for the establishment of special residential schools.

In a major move today, the Congress government in Telangana has implemented large-scale transfers of several senior IAS officers to several key posts.

Concerns about irregularities in the supply of electricity to the agriculture sector during the power-deprived BRS government have forced the newly elected Chief Minister Enmula Revanth Reddy to give top priority to the power sector in his administration. Notably, the government has appointed experienced senior officials to oversee the energy wing and discoms.

As part of the reshuffle of senior IAS officials, Secretary Health Department Mr. Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi has been appointed as Secretary, Energy (Power), Telangana State Transmission Corporation. TS TRANSCO Ortelangana State Generation Corporation TS GENCO will hold full additional charge as Chairman and Managing Director of Telangana State Transco. Further, while transferring Joint Secretary Tourism Sandeep Kumar Jha, he has been posted as Joint Managing Director of Telangana State Transco. While Musharraf Ali Farooq IAS Chairman and Managing Director TSSPDCL The responsibility has been assigned.

Similarly, the appointment of Ms. Shailaja Ramayer as Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism, has been made, holding full additional charge as Commissioner for Health and Family Welfare as well as Principal Secretary for Health, Medical and Family Welfare.

While another senior IAS officer, Ms. Amar Pali, Joint Metropolitan Commissioner, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority. HMDAAs and Managing Director Musa Nadi Development Corporation Limited MRDCL Deployed with full additional charge of

B. Gopias has been appointed as the Director of Agriculture Department. M. Raghunandan Rao was serving in this post. Through this reshuffle, the State Government has taken a step towards making the above mentioned departments more efficient and accountable. !

