The singer crowned his 2023 in a Kempes at his feet

In a new milestone in his personal relationship with the public of the city of Córdoba, Luciano Pereyra performed at the first of two shows that the Kempes stadium will receive during this weekend.

At the melodic, pop and folkloric end of this pendulum that Divididos will complete this Saturday, the singer-songwriter from Luján officially presented his fifteenth studio album, Hasta el alma, before more than 10 thousand people.

During an hour and 50 minutes of show, the singer-songwriter from Luján showed some of his new songs along with a review of the most popular repertoire that mixes cumbia, reggaeton, carnavalito, ballads and some chacarera. In each of these facets, his fans applauded him and accompanied him in a massive chorus.

It was a night of glory for the Buenos Aires native, who managed to finish his concert before the rain stopped being a romantic postcard and became a complex variable for the return home. Once again, the virtuosity and expertise of the vocalist were a guarantee to be “up to par” with the affection received in return.

The singer-songwriter presented “Hasta el alma”, his fifteenth studio album. (Nicolás Bravo / The Voice)

Unconditional endurance

With the weather dominated by humid heat and a considerable threat of storms on the horizon, the preview of Pereyra’s show was experienced with increasing intensity in the vicinity of the Kempes. Between offers of some extra starter in low voices and the first movements in the choripán stalls, the calm of the late afternoon turned into anxiety with the arrival of night.

With a variety of illuminated headbands, hats and many t-shirts in different degrees of pink, the attendees filled (without haste but also without pause) the stands of the Ardiles stalls. With the usual delay with respect to the announced times for the shows, the singer and his band came on stage a few minutes late and the concert began at 9:20 p.m.

Luciano Pereyra covered his greatest hits in his show at the Kempes Stadium. (Nicolás Bravo / The Voice)

The beginning, with Si te vas, exposed the forcefulness of the setting of screens. A projected set made the stage even larger so that Pereyra could appear from the center of a circle and on the structure in which his drummer and his percussionist were located.

The journey of his most recent album continued with Fanático, a very special song for its author due to the bond he has especially with his large group of followers and fan club. “Good night, Córdoba,” said the musician before Hasta el alma. With that third song, Pereyra rounded off a beginning in which his own mix between different elements of cumbia and urban rhythms stood out.

“Luciano, with you to the core”: the endurance of the fans of the artist from Luján. (Nicolás Bravo / The Voice)

Dressed in white in this first segment, the artist generated immediate screams with every movement he made outside of his position in front of the microphone. With spasms of dance steps and turns to turn his back on his fans, the musician was a necessary accomplice to the delirium of his fans. Or can we say another way to a collective feeling that even has its own shirt?

“We came to celebrate,” said Luciano when formally presenting this concert. The musician explained that this was the closing of the tour and the year in which he celebrated 25 seasons of singing professionally. He then attacked with A woman like you (more cumbia, although without Los Ángeles Azules of the original) and You are falling in love with me, in a new gravitation on that record that the Buenos Aires native has already made his own.

From the heartfelt ballad to the party quartet

Pereyra’s versatility was once again confirmed with the progress of the show. After the western Without witnesses came the chacarera Chaupi corazón, both with the singer-songwriter wielding the guitar. And after taking off his jacket and throwing in some new cumbia steps, it was time to change things up and give himself fully to sung love.

“Are we up for some romantic songs,” Luciano asked before the ballad Vivir sin ti, and again with the guitar, although this time alone. Immediately afterwards, the singer took the floor and spoke without haste about the importance of not using fireworks at the end of the year parties. He also made reference to the country’s complex economic situation and advocated solidarity with those who have less.

Eight musicians and an impressive display of screens and lights supported the singer. (Nicolás Bravo / The Voice)

Although I had to stop to highlight the scream of a fan that was heard throughout the stadium (“what a throat!” Pereyra noted), Pereyra took advantage of the story behind the song Your hand to deepen that message. There he recalled that his fan clubs carry out solidarity actions based on the collaboration of his followers. That began after the serious operation that left the man from Luján in a coma for 10 days, who asked his audience to convert the gifts they sent him into help for different causes.

In the middle of the song, and after a vibrant a cappella fragment, the star of the night broke down and did not hide his tears.

After a fragment of Córdoba without you and the beginning of If it is not too late, the full band (eight musicians) returned to the scene before the composer changed costumes. If it were that easy and You Lied to Me arrived with the drizzle and wind increasingly present. Pereyra laughed at a sign from a fan that alluded to the purchase of the ticket “in a fee” just for him and delivered one of his greatest classics, Because I Still Love You, which he shared with another fan via video call.

Luciano Pereyra once again stood out as a singer with an acquired skill and impeccable voice. (Nicolás Bravo / The Voice)

At this point, the end of the night was beginning to take shape. After a five-song hook, and with the audience in full trance, And Thus, And Thus and Quédate With Me closed the list prior to the encores.

The quartet promised by the singer-songwriter for months was still missing and it finally arrived. How Lucky He Is was the prelude to the closing, with an expanded band to crown the list of songs. If you leave and If it were so easy, both with versions in a tunga-tunga key but without La Konga, showed the singer enjoying himself and with a wide smile on his face.

Pereyra had been left “on legs” after Como tú: she wanted to dance comfortably and celebrate the end of the Hasta el alma tour before her vacation. She did so until the moment the lights came on and the state began to empty. Just there, her magical voice began to rest until further notice.

The “fans” of Luciano Pereya, firm alongside the singer and composer. (Nicolás Bravo / The Voice).

More information

Luciano Pereyra revealed the reason why he has not yet had children: “They will come, but…”

Share this: Facebook

X

