Migrants decree, the provisions on smugglers that the left would like to “obscure”

The left is trying to muddy the waters on the law decree recently approved by the government. It is said to be nebulous, complex, unintelligible or even ineffective with claims that border on the ridiculous and also demonstrate profound intellectual dishonesty. So let’s try to summarize, in a clear and concise way, what are the measures main points.

Il primo is that the penalties for smugglers have increased up to 30 years. The new crime of “death or injury as a result of crimes relating to illegal immigration” is introduced. The perpetrators can now also be prosecuted abroad. Second: the expulsion procedures are simplified. The need for validation by the justice of the peace is eliminated for the execution of expulsion orders issued following a conviction. Third: an orderly management of regular flows has been introduced.

The figure of the decree is to selectively hit smugglers, the merchants of men who profit from life. It is a significant strategic change in centre-right politics which until now has always been focused only on migrants and not on whoever takes them off our coasts. There is no naval blockade that Meloni had predicted in the electoral campaign but there is finally effective and clear measures. The decree law is operational immediately but now it will be necessary to transform these three points into concrete actions to be implemented concretely, given that the number of landings is increasing alarmingly. It will therefore now be necessary to verify the three points at ministerial level and then at an operational level, a complex procedure that will have to be carefully supervised. This decree is clearly an emergency provision, designed, as mentioned, to buffer the contingent. However, at the same time the government also leaked the possibility that the Bossi-Fini law which regulates these things has changed.

