(Beijing, 10th) Chinese actor Huang Lei became famous for his role as Xu Zhimo in the TV series “April on Earth”. Recently, some netizens revealed that Huang Lei’s remuneration for many works. With 4 TV series, he earned 1.5 100 million yuan (approximately RM97.32 million). As soon as the news came out, many people were concerned about whether Huang Lei paid taxes in accordance with the regulations.

The latest prospectus of Ningmeng Films was exposed on the Internet. The prospectus revealed the remuneration of many stars, including Mao Xiaotong’s filming of “Children’s Heart” was 13.6 million yuan (about 8.82 million ringgits), Zhou Yutong’s filming of “It’s Just Love” “The salary is 7.7 million RMB (approximately RM4.99 million). In 2017, the film salary of “My Robot Boyfriend” shot by Mao Xiaotong was 16.72 million RMB (approximately RM10.85 million). The film salary of “Painting Bad People 2” is 25 million RMB (approximately RM16.22 million). Compared with the salary in recent years, Mao Xiaotong’s salary has dropped sharply. In fact, not only Mao Xiaotong’s salary has dropped, but also due to the impact of the salary restriction order, the salary of almost all artists has experienced a serious decline.

Among them, Huang Lei’s salary has sparked heated discussions among netizens. According to the prospectus, Huang Lei’s salary for starring in “Little Farewell” in 2015 was 23.1 million yuan (about 14.98 million ringgits), and the salary for one episode was about 510,000 yuan (about 330,000 ringgits). When he starred in “Little Joy” in 2018, his salary for an episode reached 750,000 RMB (approximately RM480,000), and his total film salary was 36.6 million RMB (approximately RM23.74 million).

10.89 million fees for acting as an art director

In addition, Huang Lei also served as the producer and literary planner of the play, and received 6.6 million yuan (about 4.28 million ringgits) and 500,000 yuan (about 320,000 ringgits) respectively. The revenue was RMB 43.7 million (approximately RM28.35 million).

Although Huang Lei did not participate in the 2020 hit drama “Little Willingness”, he took up the post of art director, and the cost was as high as 16.8 million RMB (approximately RM10.89 million). It has to be said that the income of stars may be ordinary It is difficult for a person to achieve in a lifetime.

In addition, when Huang Lei starred in “Xiao Min’s Home” in 2021, his salary was relatively low, only RMB 18.9 million (approximately RM12.26 million). He also served as the artistic director of the play and participated in the script creation. The fees for these two positions were 15.9 million yuan (approximately RM10.31 million) and 9.4 million yuan (approximately RM6.09 million). The revenue also reached nearly 50 million RMB (approximately RM32.44 million).

Although the film salary has been seriously affected and declined in recent years, Huang Lei still made 150 million yuan (approximately RM97.32 million) by virtue of 4 TV series.

Doubts about paying taxes as required

After Huang Lei’s salary was exposed, countless netizens left messages lamenting that it is too easy for celebrities to make money, thinking that the industry of actors is too lucrative, and questioning whether Huang Lei has paid taxes in accordance with the regulations, “So can celebrities stop saying that they are poor”, “Seeing these figures I really feel like it’s not money”, “Let me be a star for one year, just for one year”. However, some netizens think that compared with the exorbitant salary that was exposed before, Huang Lei, who used to be a teacher at Beijing Film Academy, has always had online acting skills, and the salary he received can be regarded as “reasonable”.

But in recent years, Huang Lei’s appearance is not as amazing as when he debuted because of his fat, and he rarely participates in film and television dramas. Instead, he frequently appears on major variety shows. His permanent “Extreme Challenge” And “Longing for Life” salary is not low, and the income from filming is only a part of his many careers.