Recently, “Simba”, one of the big anchors in the circle, has frequently exposed the news of “rectifying” the live broadcast circle. On August 30, after Simba’s live broadcast room was blocked, he sent a long article to report Liu Genghong and his wife for selling fake goods. The matter aroused heated discussions, and Liu Genghong and his wife also urgently explained. A few days ago, Simba said in the live broadcast room that some of the live broadcast rooms sell high-priced products and advertise that the price of grains hurts farmers, which is purely deceiving the people.

Simba said that farmers in the field sell wholesale corn for 70 cents per ear, and the price is increased to 6 yuan in a live broadcast room, and his company’s profit can account for 40%.

In addition, corn with good origin, good varieties, pure natural without pesticides, and healthy corn, such as the black land in the northeast, has a higher cost because of its limited yield, which costs 1-3 yuan. The price of Dongfang Selection corn recovered from the field is only 2 yuan, and the cost is high.

At the same time, Dong Yuhui also talked about profit distribution in the live broadcast room. Part of it is for counterfeiting factories and wages for workers, part of it is to make coupons or points for customers, and part of it is to improve the supply chain, especially warehouse logistics.

In addition, Dong Yuhui once said that if an agricultural product is completely unprofitable, there will be fewer and fewer people farming in the countryside, so the price cannot be too low.