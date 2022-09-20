Home Technology “GTA6” leak leads to game redo? Rockstar’s response: there will be no long-term impact on the project | XFastest News
Recently, a large number of real game videos and some source code of “GTA6” under development have been leaked, causing an uproar among players and game developers.

Since many games have been delayed or even redone after the leak, many players are also worried that “GTA6” will be redone because of this.

Now, Rockstar has finally released a response message, bringing players a reassurance.

In the announcement, Rockstar stated that they did experience a recent network intrusion, where hackers illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information, including early development films for “GTA6”.

However, the incident will not cause any disruption to Rockstar Games’ online services, nor will it have a long-term impact on the projects it is developing.

In addition, Rockstar also stated that the development of “GTA6” will continue as planned, and new development progress will be shared soon, and when the game is ready, an official introduction will be brought to players.

