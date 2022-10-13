Enel Green Power and Eni, with two projects for the development of green hydrogen, are among the Italian beneficiaries of the public support authorized by the European Commission as part of IPCEI Hy2Use, the common project of European interest developed and notified jointly by thirteen Member States, which will provide a total of up to € 5.2 billion to support research and innovation, first industrial application and the construction of related infrastructures in the hydrogen value chain. The holder of the loan notification is South Italy Green Hydrogen, the joint venture created by the two companies to carry out the development of the projects.

The plants will be built one inside the Gela biorefinery, where a 20 MW electrolyser will be installed, and the other near the Taranto refinery, where a 10 MW electrolyser will be installed, both with PEM technology. Green hydrogen, produced using exclusively renewable energy, was identified by the two companies as a suitable solution to contribute to the decarbonisation process of the two plants.

The implementation of the projects may be the subject of subsequent agreements that will be defined in compliance with the applicable legislation, including that on transactions between related parties.

In the green hydrogen segment, the Enel Group is also developing projects in Spain, Chile and the United States.

Eni, the main producer and consumer of hydrogen in Italy, also inaugurated the hydrogen service station in Mestre in June 2022 and is studying further initiatives in Italy and abroad for the decarbonisation of the hard to abate industries and heavy mobility. The goal is to produce 4 MTPA of low carbon and renewable hydrogen by 2050.