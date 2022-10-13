Source title: Beijing: Xinfadi Agricultural Products Wholesale Market Sufficient Supply, Some Vegetable Prices Adjusted

CCTV news:During the just past National Day holiday, the wholesale price of vegetables in Beijing rose slightly. However, after the National Day, with the recent increase in vegetable market volume and sufficient supply, vegetable prices also began to adjust. Data from Beijing Xinfadi Market shows that at present, the prices of most vegetables remain stable. The weighted average price of vegetables on October 12 was 3.42 yuan per kilogram, a 7% drop from the highest price of 3.67 yuan during the National Day. Among them, cabbage , carrots, Chinese cabbage, cauliflower and other vegetables prices slightly adjusted.

CCTV news:During the just past National Day holiday, the wholesale price of vegetables in Beijing rose slightly. However, after the National Day, with the recent increase in vegetable market volume and sufficient supply, vegetable prices also began to adjust.

Data from Beijing Xinfadi Market shows that at present, the prices of most vegetables remain stable. The weighted average price of vegetables on October 12 was 3.42 yuan per kilogram, a 7% drop from the highest price of 3.67 yuan during the National Day. Among them, cabbage , carrots, Chinese cabbage, cauliflower and other vegetables prices slightly adjusted.