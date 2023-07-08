Green Oleo: July 11 on EGM

Green Oleo, producer of fine oleochemicals from renewable sources, has received from Borsa Italiana the provision for admission to trading of its ordinary shares on the Euronext Growth Milan market. The start date of trading is set for Tuesday 11 July 2023.

Through the IPO transaction, the total value of the resources raised is approximately 5.5 million, of which approximately 5.0 million deriving from the capital increase and 0.5 million deriving from the exercise of the over-allotment option for sale granted by Piema (company attributable to Beatrice Buzzella and Francesco Buzzella) to Integrae SIM, as Global Coordinator.

The placement, aimed mainly at leading Italian and foreign institutional investors, at a price of 1.15 euro per ordinary share, concerned 4,783,500 ordinary shares, of which 4,348,500 shares for capital increase and 435,000 shares placed in the scope of the exercise of the over-allotment option.

The free float of the Company after listing will be equal to 16.97% of the share capital (18.67% in the event of full exercise of the greenshoe option)

