Green pass and new vaccinations: WHO reform undermines EU independence

Intervene before the end of November on the WHO reform is a priority that should not be underestimated by our policy, a alarm bell which must light one magnifying glass by the media on such an important topic for the common good.

In fact, by the end of November, the WHO reform documentthe World Health Organization, already much criticized for how the management of the Covid-19 emergency, a reform which, due to the way it was shaped, if objections are not raised at the level of national governments, risks making global political interests prevail over good of the populations by submitting the governments themselves and the populations to the WHO through clauses of obligation for the transformation of the health green pass in Europe into a global health pass concerning all types of vaccinations.

