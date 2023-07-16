Home » fan hits runners with cell phone – breaking latest news
fan hits runners with cell phone – breaking latest news

Another group crash in the Tour de France, in the first part of the fifteenth stage, almost 180 kilometers in Haute-Savoie between Les Gets and Saint Gervais, at the foot of Mont Blanc, with three first-category climbs out of the five scheduled. If yesterday it was the wet asphalt that caused the tangle, which forced several athletes to retire, today it would have been a spectator with his arm outstretched to take a photo who hit a runner who fell sideways causing a domino effect.

Near escape for Pogacar and Vingegaard

However, it seems that everyone managed to restart, while the leaders of the race, Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar, who were a little ahead, avoided any risk. The two, separated by just ten seconds in the standings one week after the arrival in Paris, keep a close eye on each other. In addition to the climbs, the resistance of the runners will also be tested by the heat, which, although attenuated by the altitude, does not fail to make itself felt. Meanwhile, the two bikes that prevented Pogacar from taking off on the Col de Joux Plane climb in the last stage were sanctioned by the marshals and were unable to participate in the fifteenth stage. In addition also a fine for the attitude deemed dangerous by the jury.

