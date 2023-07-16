Princess Kate at Wimbledon | Entertainment

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton appeared at the Wimbledon final to see off the final match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz!

Source: Profimedia

The Wimbledon final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz attracted enormous attention on and off the court, so numerous celebrities not only from Great Britain, but from all over the world enjoyed the match of the year in London. From the moment the photographers arrived on the Central Court, they were facing the royal box, to see the arrival of the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, who came accompanied by children.



See description

That’s how a princess does it: Kate Middleton DOMINATED in Djokovic’s match (PHOTO)

Hide description

Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 6 1 / 6 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 6 2 / 6 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 6 3 / 6 AD Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 6 4 / 6 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 6 5 / 6 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 6 6 / 6 AD

Kate appeared at the match as befits the Wimbledon dress code, in an elegant fashion combination. For some, the green dress is too simple, but it fits the princess perfectly. She opted for an emerald shade and below-the-knee length, which she paired with a small beige bag and heels in the same shade. From the first box, he follows each game closely with a smile and applause. We have to wait until the end of the match and see if the princess, like last year, will personally present the cup to the Serbian tennis ace.

See in the gallery what Kate Middleton looks like and see why Shakira could learn from her, because two days earlier the singer came provocatively dressed to the same place:



See description

That’s how a princess does it: Kate Middleton DOMINATED in Djokovic’s match (PHOTO)

Hide description

Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 6 1 / 6 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 6 2 / 6 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 6 3 / 6 AD Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 6 4 / 6 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 6 5 / 6 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 6 6 / 6 AD

BONUS VIDEO:

00:03 Jelena wished the newcomer good luck Source: Instagram/jelenadjokovicndf

Source: Instagram/jelenadjokovicndf

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

