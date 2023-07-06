Grillo jr, the judge transferred: now the trial is at risk. All to be redone

Grillo jr, the key hearing on video and chat and the trial at risk

The process against Cyrus Grillo and her three friends accused of gang rape by a lass known in Sardinia, is now at risk. The question is about the transfer of a judge on the side of the court of Tempio Pausania. The judge, Nicholas doing well– reads the Journal – has in fact been transferred to Bari, and in the event that he leaves the trial, not requesting or not obtaining the application to the hearing until the end of the same, the risk Of having to redo everything after almost a year and a half of hearings it is concrete. At this point already the next hearing set for Monday neighbor might jump. It should also be remembered that two years ago, when the preliminary hearing was still underway, the prosecutor Laura Bassani it had been transferred to Sassari, leaving the prosecutor, Gregorio, to represent the prosecutor directly Capassowho raised the alarm on the occasion staffing shortages of his office.

Read also: Ciro Grillo trial, the expert: “Delete chats and videos from mobile phones”

Read also: Ciro Grillo trial, the psychologist: “Silvia is weak, unable to oppose it”

On Monday – Il Giornale continues – he was in calendar the debate on the many data between photos, videos, chats and printouts that the computer consultant of the prosecution had extracted from sette smartphone of the protagonists of that night and subsequent interactions on social networks. Material that proves violenceaccording to the prosecutor’s office, and that instead would exonerate the boys according to the defenders of the son of the guarantor of the 5-star Movement and his friends. Among the evidence collected by the prosecutor, in addition to the girl’s story, also photos and images, taken by the alleged victim (a selfie of his made it possible to identify the residence where the violence would have occurred) e from the friend who had accompanied her as well as to the boys now accused of rape.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

