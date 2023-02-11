On February 8, 2023, in Chicago, USA, the world premiere of Toyota’s “Grand Highlander” (Grand Highlander) was held at the Chicago Auto Show. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP)

[The Epoch Times, February 10, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Lin Zirong) On February 8, Toyota’s new seven-seater sports utility vehicle (SUV) —— “Grand Highlander” (Grand Highlander) ) made its official debut on the eve of the opening of the Chicago Auto Show.

The body size of the Big Highlander is larger than that of the “Highlander”. The interior seats are in the form of 2, 2, and 3, which can accommodate seven people in total. The three rows of seats present ample sense of space. The power system adopts Toyota’s latest Hybrid Max hybrid system, with a combined power of up to 340 horsepower. The new car will also provide pure fuel V6 power for consumers to choose.

In terms of safety improvement, the Grand Highlander is equipped with “Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 3.0, its functions include: automatic adjustment of cruise control, lane keeping, automatic lane changing and other functions.

The Highlander is expected to be launched in the North American market in the middle of the year, and will be sold in Australia and other countries in the future.

