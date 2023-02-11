Home Business Group photo: Toyota “Grand Highlander” debuted at the Chicago Auto Show | Cars | SUV | Grand Highlander
Business

Group photo: Toyota “Grand Highlander” debuted at the Chicago Auto Show | Cars | SUV | Grand Highlander

by admin
Group photo: Toyota “Grand Highlander” debuted at the Chicago Auto Show | Cars | SUV | Grand Highlander

On February 8, 2023, in Chicago, USA, the world premiere of Toyota’s “Grand Highlander” (Grand Highlander) was held at the Chicago Auto Show. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP)

[The Epoch Times, February 10, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Lin Zirong) On February 8, Toyota’s new seven-seater sports utility vehicle (SUV) —— “Grand Highlander” (Grand Highlander) ) made its official debut on the eve of the opening of the Chicago Auto Show.

The body size of the Big Highlander is larger than that of the “Highlander”. The interior seats are in the form of 2, 2, and 3, which can accommodate seven people in total. The three rows of seats present ample sense of space. The power system adopts Toyota’s latest Hybrid Max hybrid system, with a combined power of up to 340 horsepower. The new car will also provide pure fuel V6 power for consumers to choose.

In terms of safety improvement, the Grand Highlander is equipped with “Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 3.0, its functions include: automatic adjustment of cruise control, lane keeping, automatic lane changing and other functions.

The Highlander is expected to be launched in the North American market in the middle of the year, and will be sold in Australia and other countries in the future.

On February 8, 2023, in Chicago, the United States, the world premiere of Toyota’s “Grand Highlander” (Grand Highlander) was held at the Chicago Auto Show. Kevin Hunter, President of Toyota Motor Corporation’s North American Design Studio ( Kevin Hunter introduced the new car at the scene. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP)
On February 8, 2023, in Chicago, USA, the world premiere of Toyota’s “Grand Highlander” (Grand Highlander) was held at the Chicago Auto Show. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP)
On February 8, 2023, in Chicago, USA, the world premiere of Toyota’s “Grand Highlander” (Grand Highlander) was held at the Chicago Auto Show. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP)
On February 8, 2023, in Chicago, USA, the world premiere of Toyota’s “Grand Highlander” (Grand Highlander) was held at the Chicago Auto Show. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP)
On February 8, 2023, in Chicago, USA, the world premiere of Toyota’s “Grand Highlander” (Grand Highlander) was held at the Chicago Auto Show. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP)
On February 8, 2023, in Chicago, USA, the world premiere of Toyota’s “Grand Highlander” (Grand Highlander) was held at the Chicago Auto Show. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP)
On February 8, 2023, in Chicago, USA, the world premiere of Toyota’s “Grand Highlander” (Grand Highlander) was held at the Chicago Auto Show. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP)
On February 8, 2023, in Chicago, USA, the world premiere of Toyota’s “Grand Highlander” (Grand Highlander) was held at the Chicago Auto Show. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP)
On February 8, 2023, in Chicago, the United States, the world premiere of Toyota’s “Grand Highlander” (Grand Highlander) was held at the Chicago Auto Show (Chicago Auto Show). The picture shows the interior of the Grand Highlander. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP)

Responsible Editor: Ye Ziwei#

See also  Lux Vide close to sale: Sony and Fremantle in the running for the big of Italian fiction

You may also like

PayPal continues to rise (+2.6%) following higher-than-expected accounts

Four European telecommunications companies create a joint venture...

EU, Meloni: “Great victory for Italy. Macron? Political...

Overnight news: U.S. stocks fluctuate and market value...

Industrial production is growing. But it is still...

Regional elections confidential and prohibited polls, but rumors...

Wall Street: worst week in almost two months...

Piazza Affari beats the European stock exchanges, growth...

ChatGPT flameout? Popular concept stocks dive, shareholders reduce...

Borsa, EuroGroup positive debut (+2%): 5 billion orders

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy