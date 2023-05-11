Home » Gruppo 24 Ore, positive profit and revenues up (+3.3%). Advertising is growing
Gruppo 24 Ore, positive profit and revenues up (+3.3%). Advertising is growing

Gruppo 24 Ore, positive profit and revenues up (+3.3%). Advertising is growing

Gruppo 24 Ore, advertising grows (+1.1%)

Il 24 Hour group closes the first quarter of 2023 in positive. In the first three months of the year, the group recorded revenues consolidated equal to 48.9 million euros, up 3.3%, a Ebitda positive for 5.4 million, an improvement of 3.6 million, and a Net income positive for €0.4 million against the loss of €3.5 million recorded in the first three months of 2022.

In period i publishing revenue recorded a slight reduction, -0.3% to 24.4 million: the lower revenues generated by the sale of the paper newspaper were largely offset by the increase in turnover deriving from digital subscriptions to the newspaper and to the website.

I circulation revenues newspapers (print + digital) amounted to 10.2 million (-1.3%). Of these, the digital newspaper is worth 4.9 million (+3.9%), the paper 5.2 million (-5.7%) compared to 2022. The agency Radiocor Plus records revenues of 1.8 million, up 9%.

