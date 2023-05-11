Home » Guangzhou Data Exchange (Foshan) Service Base was officially unveiled and established
Guangzhou Data Exchange (Foshan) Service Base was officially unveiled and established

According to the e-company news from the Securities Times, the Guangzhou Data Exchange Achievement Conference of “Computing and Gathering Digitalization of All Things in Industry” was held in Nansha District, Guangzhou. At the press conference, Guangzhou Data Exchange (Foshan) Service Base was officially unveiled and established. South China (Guangdong) International Data Exchange Co., Ltd., a state-owned subsidiary of Guangdong Exchange Holdings Group Co., Ltd., is the operating body, providing member management services, data assets Three basic services: compliance registration guidance service and site service. This marks the official implementation of Guangdong’s “one institute, multiple bases and multiple platforms” system architecture, and has taken the first step in the integrated and coordinated development of the provincial and municipal data element markets.

