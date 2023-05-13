Home » Gubitosi, from Tim to Lavazza. The former CEO joins the holdings of the coffee group
From telcos to cafes. Luigi Gubitosiformer Chief Executive Officer of Timassumes his first new corporate position in Lavazza alongside Peter Buzzi, CEO of the listed Buzzi Unicem. He reveals it Milan Finance.

In recent days, in Turin, Albert Lavazza (in the steps of chairman of the board of general partners of Alberto Lavazza & C Limited partnership) and his nephew Giuseppe (also as chairman but for Emilio Lavazza & C Sapa), before the notary Giovanna Ioli, constituted with a capital of 30 thousand euros equally divided, the Ago srl. The object of the new creation is “the activity of purchasing and managing the shareholding in Finnish”. This is the safe with which the two branches of the Lavazza control, to an equal extent between the two limited partnerships, the coffee group of the same name through the main subsidiary, la Luigi Lavazza spa.

And as directors of the newly formed Ago, they have been appointed, in fact, Gubitosi e Buzzi. And at the same time the newco authorized the two directors to purchase two shares (one for each) Finnish from the Agothe only asset of a simple company that ceased a few weeks ago.

Which even from the name signaled the fact of being the tip of the balance in the control of Finnish by the two branches of the Lavazza. In fact they were shareholders of it Alberto e Joseph Lavazza with 48.5% each, while 1% each was registered to Caesar Ferreroa well-known accountant from Turin who died last July and father of Gianluca (among other things, president of Juventus), the deceased Marco Weigmanna well-known Turin lawyer, e Dario Tosettiat the head of Tosetti Value Sim and general partner of Emile Lavazza.

