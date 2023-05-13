I don’t go to San Carlo-breaking latest news

It is a hectic weekend that precedes the Rai board of directors on Monday which should see lthe appointment of Roberto Sergio as new managing directorafter the resignation of Carlo Fuortes. Pressure phone calls from the parties have reached the councilors whose vote is least obvious. Obviously Sergio will not vote on Monday. And while the yes of the center-right councilors, Simona Agnes and Igor De Biasio, and the opposite of Francesca Bria (Pd share) are certain, the independent Riccardo Laganà would be for abstention (which is worth no), as he did with the earlier ad. At this point, the votes of President Marinella Soldi (whose vote, in the event of a tie, is worth double) and that of Alessandro di Majo (M5S share) would be decisive. The grillini are negotiating to obtain an important direction for Giuseppe Carboni, without which the vote will be a no or an abstention. If this were the case, in conditions of parity, Soldi’s vote would be decisive.

"The board is already in the hands of Matteo Renzi" was the rumor that circulated yesterday, and which alluded to the relationship between the former prime minister and Soldi. A problem that Sergio will not have, if he is appointed, when he will have to indicate the directors of genre (the board's opinion is not binding) and mastheads (it is sufficient not to have 5 votes against). A majority must instead be present for the approval of the budget at the end of the year and for the next appointments in the subsidiaries: Rai Cinema, Rai Com and San Marino Rtv. "That of the board of directors will first of all be a judgment on the method used to occupy Rai" tweeted the president of Fnsi, Vittorio Di Trapani. "The law on Rai needs to be changed," attacks the Usigrai secretary, Daniele Macheda. Yesterday Pd and M5S rejected the hypothesis that Report, the transmission of Siegfried Ranucci, is cancelled. Rumor denied in Rai circles.