Gucci, Armani, Dior and Valentino: the identikit of the fashion lover

Luxury brand and digital reputation

Gucci, Armani and Dior are the brands that are talked about the most on the net. Gucci is also confirmed as the brand at the center of the greatest number of online conversations, followed by Armani and by Dior and Valentino, both equally in third position.

This is what emerges from fourth edition of the report on the reputation of luxury, created by Comin & Partners on the basis of data collected through the KPI6 analysis platform e in partnership con The Fashion Sheetthe monthly fashion and culture insert of the Sheet edited by Fabiana Giacomotti.

Dior the brand that grows the most

In the study, based on the “web and social listening” methodology and relating to the period from October 2022 to March 2023, the brands that grow the most are Dior, which in the last six months has leapt from ninth to third place, e Valentino who climbs the entire standings and gains the podium with respect to the last position occupied in the previous survey.

The Italian fashion addict is a woman. The most interested young people, Generation Z and the Millennials. More than half of the audience is female, although the percentage has decreased from a year ago, from 60 to 56%. Users born between 1997 and 2012, the so-called Generation Z, represent almost 50% of the people involved in the conversations. Millennials (18-34 years) are instead just over 35%, while the remaining 10% of the online audience is represented by Generation X and Boomers (43-77 years).

Micro-communities, a new tool for brands. Online conversations develop particularly within micro-communities. A phenomenon that fashion houses can exploit by transforming them into brand-communities, that is to say groups of people who act as a digital megaphone of branded initiatives and content through the use of branded hashtags.

