IT House News on January 31, Tianfeng International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted yesterday, predicting that the foldable iPad will be launched in 2024 and will use a carbon fiber support frame. However, another reliable analyst, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, disagrees with this view in his latest tweet, saying that he has not heard from any sources that Apple will launch a foldable iPad in 2024.

Gurman tweeted:

Apple will introduce new members to the iPad product line in 2024 — the OLED screen, redesigned iPad Pro, and will upgrade the specifications of existing entry-level and mini products. As I’ve pointed out before, the iPad and Apple Watch lines will see minimal updates in 2023. Moreover, I have not heard from any source that Apple will launch a foldable iPad in 2024.

IT House previously reported that Ming-Chi Kuo said that the folding screen iPad will be equipped with a carbon fiber support frame, and the use of carbon fiber can make the support frame lighter and more durable. Anjie Technology is a polishing and bonding supplier of carbon fiber support frames for folding iPads, and is expected to continue to benefit from the new trend of folding devices equipped with support frames in the future.