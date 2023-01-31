Home Entertainment Nephew starred in Uncle MJ biopic to start filming within this year
The King of Pop Michael Jackson will be played by Jaafar Jackson, the second son of Jermaine Jackson, a member of the five Michael brothers.elder brotherThe younger brother is Michael Jackson.

This is Jaafar’s first starring role, and the film’s director, Antoine Pompeo, recently completed Liberation, starring Slap Smith. The black director praised Jaafar as the MJ he was looking for, and attached a live photo of his rehearsal:

“Witnessing Jaafar bring Michael back to life is very exciting. When I first met Jaafar, I felt that he was the only one. He is very similar to Michael in temperament and has a good sense of camera.”

The producer of the film had participated in “Bohemian Rhapsody” before. In order to find the ideal MJ actor, the production team conducted a national audition. The producer also thought that Jaafar was the most suitable candidate, and was shocked at the first sight of the 26-year-old: “We have conducted a nationwide selection, and it is obvious that he will play his own role.” Uncle is a perfect fit, and I’m very excited about that, so just watch.”

The film is titled “Michael” (Michael), and the screenplay is in charge of industry veteran John Logan, who has won three Oscars for Best Screenplay (Hugo, Aviator, Gladiator).

