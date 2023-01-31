The King of Pop Michael Jackson will be played by Jaafar Jackson, the second son of Jermaine Jackson, a member of the five Michael brothers. elder brother The younger brother is Michael Jackson.

This is Jaafar’s first starring role, and the film’s director, Antoine Pompeo, recently completed Liberation, starring Slap Smith. The black director praised Jaafar as the MJ he was looking for, and attached a live photo of his rehearsal:

“Witnessing Jaafar bring Michael back to life is very exciting. When I first met Jaafar, I felt that he was the only one. He is very similar to Michael in temperament and has a good sense of camera.”

The producer of the film had participated in “Bohemian Rhapsody” before. In order to find the ideal MJ actor, the production team conducted a national audition. The producer also thought that Jaafar was the most suitable candidate, and was shocked at the first sight of the 26-year-old: “We have conducted a nationwide selection, and it is obvious that he will play his own role.” Uncle is a perfect fit, and I’m very excited about that, so just watch.”

The film is titled “Michael” (Michael), and the screenplay is in charge of industry veteran John Logan, who has won three Oscars for Best Screenplay (Hugo, Aviator, Gladiator).

In addition, screen goddess Eva Green, who has worked with John Logan many times, said privately that she does not accept B-grade movies, so as not to demean herself and endanger her image in the workplace.

Green filed a lawsuit against related parties because White Lantern Productions owed $1 million (advance) in salary. The production team originally planned to invest $10 million in the development of a low-budget film called “A Patriot”, but the delay in obtaining follow-on financing caused the project to fall through.

Green was asked at the trial why she took part in the low-budget film. She said she liked the script. She played a soldier in the film, a role she had never played before, not to mention the climate change theme. .

The defendant countersued Greene, claiming that Greene deliberately sabotaged the production process of the film after learning that the film was a so-called “B-grade trash film”, causing the project to fall apart, and there was no reason to receive the promised salary in advance.

(The picture shows Green leaving the scene after attending the trial of the High Court in London)