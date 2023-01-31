Home Entertainment The EA version of the domestically produced “Black Cotton: Wu Neng” is launched today. Players play the role of Zhu Bajie.
The role-playing game “Black Cotton: Enlightenment”, which was developed by domestic manufacturers Game Equation Studio and Weijian, and released by Equation Studio, has entered the pre-emptive experience mode on the Steam platform.

This is a role-playing ARPG game. The player will play the role of Zhu Bajie. The background of the plot is that the bone spirit eats Tang Sanzang, and his skills increase greatly. Monkey King is beaten to death.

Zhu Bajie seeks to revive his master and senior brother. The plot is rich and interesting, and the imagination is wide open, subverting your perception of traditional Journey to the West.

Steam store address: click me to enter

Game Features:

Combat system: support unarmed combat, melee weapons, long-range weapons, spells

Construction system: you can build a warm home

Planting system: grow various crops

Trade system: You can trade with merchants on the mountain, and you can buy weapons and spells from them

Characters: Characters modeled with high precision, a variety of realistic modeling

Plants: high-precision plants, realistic nature

Future update direction: The plot will continue to be updated in the future, various weapons, more buildings, riding system, etc.

Game screenshot:

