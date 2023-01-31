Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe wear Chinese jerseys to play Netizens: If you want to, can you change the font?

On January 30th, Beijing time, Paris Saint-Germain played against Reims at home. The game was tied 1:1, and the Paris players played in Chinese jerseys, offering Chinese New Year blessings to Chinese fans.

Ligue 1’s official Twitter also posted a photo of Neymar’s Chinese jersey: “Happy Chinese New year!” with Chinese flags and fireworks.

Although the font was complained by many people, many netizens praised their behavior!

The lucky chestnut is me_: I wore the Chinese jersey last year, and I still have a lot of intentions.

Litchi Taotao Chunlu: This font will be redesigned, right?

Sasaki jy: Can this font be changed?

Shen_Tingbai: Good design, haha.

138××××0982: Regardless of whether the font is good or bad, at least China has attention now, so there will be Chinese jerseys. This is a good sign!

Near Zhu Zhechi: Love is mutual, and the main Chinese fans are also very kind to them, haha!

This is not the first time that Paris players have worn Chinese jerseys.

In Ligue 1 in 2021, to celebrate the Chinese New Year, Paris players wore Chinese jerseys to play in the 25th round of Ligue 1 against Nice.

In the Ligue 1 match in 2020, Paris Saint-Germain defeated Bordeaux 4:3. In order to fight against the epidemic, the Paris team wore a jersey with “Come on China” printed on it.