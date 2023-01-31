Home Sports Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe wear Chinese jerseys to play Netizens: If you want to, can you change the font?-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net
Sports

Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe wear Chinese jerseys to play Netizens: If you want to, can you change the font?-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

by admin

Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe wear Chinese jerseys to play Netizens: If you want to, can you change the font?

On January 30th, Beijing time, Paris Saint-Germain played against Reims at home. The game was tied 1:1, and the Paris players played in Chinese jerseys, offering Chinese New Year blessings to Chinese fans.

Ligue 1’s official Twitter also posted a photo of Neymar’s Chinese jersey: “Happy Chinese New year!” with Chinese flags and fireworks.

Although the font was complained by many people, many netizens praised their behavior!

The lucky chestnut is me_: I wore the Chinese jersey last year, and I still have a lot of intentions.

Litchi Taotao Chunlu: This font will be redesigned, right?

Sasaki jy: Can this font be changed?

Shen_Tingbai: Good design, haha.

138××××0982: Regardless of whether the font is good or bad, at least China has attention now, so there will be Chinese jerseys. This is a good sign!

Near Zhu Zhechi: Love is mutual, and the main Chinese fans are also very kind to them, haha!

This is not the first time that Paris players have worn Chinese jerseys.

In Ligue 1 in 2021, to celebrate the Chinese New Year, Paris players wore Chinese jerseys to play in the 25th round of Ligue 1 against Nice.

In the Ligue 1 match in 2020, Paris Saint-Germain defeated Bordeaux 4:3. In order to fight against the epidemic, the Paris team wore a jersey with “Come on China” printed on it.

You may also like

Roma-Zaniolo, total clash: Nicolò out of the team...

Su Yiming and Cai Xuetong, finalists of the...

Inter-Atalanta: Inzaghi, Gasperini and the coaches’ backgrounds

Agbonlahor rejects Haaland: “I would like to see...

Here Etna, Pozzovivo pedals and hopes: ‘The Intermarché...

Juve, three names for full-backs. Last minute only...

Chelsea, to a foundation for Ukraine the 2.6...

Chinese Super League newcomer Nantong Zhiyun official announces...

Winter sports, Italy’s new uniforms for the World...

Zaffaroni: “Match of character, it will be difficult...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy