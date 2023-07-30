Guterres (UN): “More hunger and migrations due to the climate, act now”

Antonio Guterres (Lapresse)

The UN secretary general warns: “Climate change will cause more hunger and more migrants”

“More hunger and migrations due to the climate emergency. We must act now.” This was stated by the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, interviewed by Repubblica. According to Guterres, “Russia’s exit from the wheat agreement will lead to higher prices and the consequences will particularly affect developing countries”.

“We are living in the hottest month ever recorded in human history – says the UN secretary – So what do we do? First, leaders must lead. In both government and the private sector, we need to act now. Limiting the global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius is still possible, but will require a 45% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030. To help us achieve this goal, I have proposed a Climate Solidariety Pact, in which all the big gas emitters make extra efforts to cut emissions, and the richest countries they will help emerging economies to do so. And I have proposed an Acceleration Agenda to relaunch these efforts”.

“But transforming food systems is also key to ending the senseless war against our planet – he adds – by reducing carbon emissions and limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Currently, unsustainable food production, packaging and consumption is fueling the climate crisis, generating a third of all greenhouse gas emissions, using 70% of the world‘s fresh water and causing a historic scale biodiversity loss. Processing means new and sustainable food systems that can reduce the carbon footprint of food processing, packaging and transportation. It also means harnessing new technologies to reduce the unsustainable use of land, water and other resources in food production and agriculture.”

According to Guterres, “Countries must also align the implementation of national food systems transformation pathways with their climate plans and goals, including investing in the resilience of agricultural systems and reducing the vulnerability of food producers who depend on these natural resources. Food systems and climate action must go hand in hand.”

As for the wheat deal, “I deeply regret the decision of the Russian Federation to end the implementation of the Black Sea Initiative and I am deeply disappointed that my proposals have not been heeded.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

