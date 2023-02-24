Pro-Russian hacker attack, interview by Affaritaliani.it to the top manager Picardi

“United States and Europe they have to start together immediate countermeasures to cyber attacks implementing a coordinated common defence, which is the only way to defend oneself on a global geopolitical level”. As Alessandro Picardi, former Executive Vice President of Timhe comments the attack claimed by the pro-Russian hacker collective “NoName057” which on February 22 targeted the institutional sites of the Government, the Ministry of Defense and the Interior Ministry via the platforms of banks, carabinieri, Tim and many others.

“After breakfast with French croissants, we went to Italy for pizza,” the hackers wrote on theirs Telegram channel announcing that it has blocked access to the Ministry of Defense website. The motive? The weapons that Italy is giving to Ukraine to defend itself against Russian aggression. And the attack started just as Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was still on Ukrainian soil to pay homage to the victims of Bucha and meet President Volodymyr Zelensky.

