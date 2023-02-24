12
Eight months after acquiring the status of candidate for entry into the European Union, Ukraine, despite the ferocious war of aggression suffered by its Russian neighbor, has taken important steps forward to align its internal legal system with the provisions by the EU Treaty. This is a fundamental step for negotiations on the 33 chapters of the accession process to be opened. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in the first…
