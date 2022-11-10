Home Business Haina Star Technology (08297) Announces Interim Results with Net Loss of HK$10.209 million YoY Turning to Loss | Haina_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

Haina Star Technology (08297) Announces Interim Results with Net Loss of HK$10.209 million YoY Turning to Loss | Haina_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
Haina Star Technology (08297) Announces Interim Results with Net Loss of HK$10.209 million YoY Turning to Loss | Haina_Sina Finance_Sina.com

On Double Eleven, other people chop your hands and you make money, and Feitian Maotai is waiting for you! There are also seven investment tools with limited-time low-cost discounts, which are not to be missed.[点击进入活动页面]

Haina Star Technology(08297) released its interim results for the six months ended September 30, 2022, with a profit of HK$21.605 million, a year-on-year decrease of 13%; a net loss of HK$10.209 million, compared with a net profit of HK$1.875 million in the same period last year; a loss per share of HK$1.48 cents.

According to the announcement, the decrease in earnings was due to lower sales volumes due to weak retail sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The turnaround was mainly due to lower sales volume and higher staff costs and depreciation of right-of-use assets accounted for under HKFRS 16.

Open an account to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan red envelope, 100% winning!

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

See also  Qianhai Kaiyuan Shanghai, Hong Kong and Shenzhen Core Drives Flexible Configuration Hybrid Securities Investment Fund's First Income Distribution Announcement in 2021|Earnings|Qianhai Kaiyuan|Securities Investment Fund_Sina Technology_Sina

You may also like

Peugeot relaunches itself in the scooter world with...

Pier Silvio Berlusconi against the web giants in...

Smart Technology Empowers Smart Education, Reconstructs Lenovo and...

Bankman-Fried (FTX): priority will be transparency on what...

U.S. inflation fell short of expectations in October,...

Formula E, Racing Force will supply racing clothing...

Great Wall ORA Good Cat, China Insurance Research...

Intesa Sanpaolo launches a 5 billion euro plan...

Mingliang Holdings (08152) released the first three quarters...

Superbonus, the proposal of banks and builders to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy