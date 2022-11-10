On Double Eleven, other people chop your hands and you make money, and Feitian Maotai is waiting for you! There are also seven investment tools with limited-time low-cost discounts, which are not to be missed.[点击进入活动页面]

Haina Star Technology(08297) released its interim results for the six months ended September 30, 2022, with a profit of HK$21.605 million, a year-on-year decrease of 13%; a net loss of HK$10.209 million, compared with a net profit of HK$1.875 million in the same period last year; a loss per share of HK$1.48 cents.

According to the announcement, the decrease in earnings was due to lower sales volumes due to weak retail sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The turnaround was mainly due to lower sales volume and higher staff costs and depreciation of right-of-use assets accounted for under HKFRS 16.

Open an account to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan red envelope, 100% winning!