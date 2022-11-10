Two years after the tragedy and the untimely death of little Lorenzo, who died at the age of just nine from a cardiac arrest during a training session with the local football team at Parco Marecchia, this morning in the garden of the Rodari school in Villa Verucchio that the little one attended is A play gym with anti-trauma recycled rubber flooring was inaugurated thanks to the fundraising in the name of the child and an important contribution from the municipal administration. At the symbolic cutting of the ribbon, with “testing” in real time entrusted to the former classmates of Lorenzo today in sixth grade, the headmaster Venusia Vita, the mayor Stefania Sabba with the councilor Andrea Cardinali and the councilors Eleonora Urbinati and Fabio Bianchi and representatives of Asd Verucchio Calcio.

“For us it is a very important moment, an inauguration that we strongly wanted to remember Lorenzo all together: I sincerely thank the Vilardi family for the donation of this game that we make available to all our students. We remember Lorenzo for his liveliness, freshness and desire to be together and we do it with former classmates, the administration and sports associations “commented Venusia Vita, echoed by the first citizen Stefania Sabba:” Everyone we carry the memory of this wonderful child in our hearts and from today we will also remember him with this tangible sign. It is an exciting moment but also of pride, because transforming a tragedy and pain into something that remains and is projected into the future in the name of the little ones is a truly precious thing “.

The words of the moved mother Valentina are also touching. “On behalf of the family I want to thank everyone and above all these guys: we wanted to do something for the children, give a sign of continuity and I hope they can use it and have fun. We thank the Municipality, the school and all the people who have been close to us. Next year Gian Marco will also be here and he will be able to have fun with this game together with all the others ”the words of him embracing his little son in the last year of Materna.