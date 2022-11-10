IVREA. The Ivrea prison in “total chaos”: in the late morning of Wednesday 9, a detainee, due to a therapy not prescribed and denied in the infirmary, lashed out at the internal security officer and the assistant chief, hitting them with a Fire extinguisher. The detainee was detained to prevent the occurrence of situations prejudicial to the physical safety of prison officers. The two policemen reported bruises to the lower and upper limbs, with a prognosis of 10 days each. The unions reaffirm the urgency of concrete and immediate interventions for the safety of prison police personnel.