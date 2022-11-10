The final sprint of Juve before the break coincides with that of Fideo to present themselves in shape in Qatar after the physical problems in Juventus: the plan

Whether or not to explore the temptation to field Angel Di Maria from the first minute in Verona is a decision that Massimiliano Allegri is holding for the last few hours. “I have to evaluate. He hardly has 90 minutes in his legs. Let’s say more half an hour than 90 minutes ”, said the Juventus coach on the eve of the match. The World Cup was admittedly among the reasons that pushed Fideo to choose Juventus in the summer, compared for example to the alternative of returning immediately to Argentina after the end of the Paris experience: it is much more training to prepare from here for the expedition to Qatar. , at least if there were no injuries. Despite those, we are in the final sprint: the next step of the road map, putting important minutes in the legs against Verona.

TWO STOPS (AND ONE RELAPSE) — On Sunday evening at the Stadium in the Derby d’Italia against Inter, Di Maria returned to savor the field for the last nine minutes of the game more than three weeks after the last stop of a muscular nature, the injury to the hamstring of the right thigh that had forced him to leave after 24 minutes of the Haifa match, in what would later become one of the darkest nights of the Juventus season. A stop bis, which is added to the one already suffered at the beginning of the season (with relapse after a short return) to the adductor of the left thigh for which Fideo had already missed four games. It remains that, as the mid-season break approached, the former PSG played a total of 342 minutes out of 1710, entering the field 8 times out of 19 games played by Juve so far. See also The Brv will play the quarterfinals of the Italian cup tomorrow

THE STEPS TOWARDS QATAR — A heart next to the soccer ball, a flame like that of passion and the eyes of love are the emoji chosen by Di Maria to celebrate with a post on the eve of the trip to Verona the growing confidence with the field that awaits the next shot at Bentegodi of growth, after the few minutes with Inter, which in recent days had raised the idea of ​​a job as a starter. The latest specifications on Allegri’s minutes go in a different direction, to consider them reliable: with Chiesa a week ago they were not. In any case, it is logical to expect an intermediate step, to then raise the gears further and make a simulation of the minutes-match in the last match before the World Cup, Sunday with Lazio.

COINCIDENT INTERESTS — Talking about Di Maria’s global ambitions has long irritated the Juventus people to the extent that they seemed to outline a priority to present themselves in shape in Qatar with respect to the Juventus commitment, creating a climate that has already made Fideo feel obliged to point out, including respect to the hypothesis of a farewell in January: “That I would have closed my career at Rosario Central is not a recent decision but I have said it since I arrived in Europe in 2007. This does not mean that I want to leave today, nor will I leave in January: I am very happy in this great club, very happy in this city and when I am back in shape, I will give the team the best of me as I always have when I have played here and in all the other teams I have been to. I love playing football, I don’t like watching games from home, I like playing them ”. For the next four days the interests of Juve and Argentina coincide: Di Maria decisive with Verona and Lazio would make Allegri and Scaloni happy. See also Nba playoff, Boston beats Milwaukee 109-81 in game-7: it is in the final in the East

November 10

