Home » Haines City Man Wins $15 Million in Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Game
Business

Haines City Man Wins $15 Million in Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Game

by admin
Haines City Man Wins $15 Million in Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Game

Haines City Man Wins $15 Million in Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Game

Haines City, Polk County resident Robert Lamboy Jr. is celebrating after winning a staggering $15 million in a recent Scratch-Off game from the Florida Lottery. Lamboy claimed his jackpot from the game called Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme at the Lottery’s headquarters in Tallahassee. Opting to receive his winnings as a one-time payment, Lamboy walked away with an impressive $13.2 million.

Lamboy’s winning ticket was purchased at Race Trac, located at 2001 West Vine Street in Kissimmee. In recognition of selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket, the retailer will also receive an additional $30,000 commission.

The popular Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme Scratch-Off game, which launched in February 2021, offers four top prizes of $15 million. Additionally, the game features 24 million-dollar prizes, with overall odds of winning at 1 in 2.59.

Scratch-off games have a long history of creating millionaires and distributing substantial prize amounts. Since their inception, they have awarded more than $57.1 billion in prizes, making 1,802 millionaires, and contributing over $17.77 billion to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).

In another stroke of luck this month, two individuals also struck it rich with the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game from the Florida Lottery. John Frint of Dunnellon and Gregory Sigmon of Jacksonville each won a million dollars. Frint claimed his prize at the Gainesville District Lottery office and opted for a lump-sum payment of $820,000, while Sigmon also chose a lump-sum payment.

The contributions made by the Florida Lottery go beyond just creating millionaires. The organization has contributed over $44 billion towards improving education and has sent more than 950,000 students to college through the Bright Futures scholarship program. The Lottery reinvests 99 percent of its revenues back into the Florida economy through prize payments, commissions to over 13,500 Lottery retailers, and transfers to education.

See also  Real Betis 1-0 Osasuna Renjiu open 37872 note 339 yuan – yqqlm

With Lamboy’s incredible win and the continued success of Scratch-Off games, the Florida Lottery remains a significant contributor to the state’s economy and education system.

You may also like

Venier: “We will still need gas, but the...

Building a Synergy Mechanism: Connecting the Electricity and...

Risk of recession, the manager: “How to defend...

A decoupling from China harms the US economically

Income, Conte: “War against the weak”. Ciriani: “Dangerous...

This is what thousands of Tesla owners really...

Rain of increases for fuels: petrol at €1.87/l...

ChinaJoy 2023: Celebrating Twenty Years of Technological Innovation...

The History of Tupperware: From Icon to Meme...

The Toyota Raize 2023: Exploring the Affordable SUV...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy