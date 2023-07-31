Haines City Man Wins $15 Million in Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Game

Haines City, Polk County resident Robert Lamboy Jr. is celebrating after winning a staggering $15 million in a recent Scratch-Off game from the Florida Lottery. Lamboy claimed his jackpot from the game called Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme at the Lottery’s headquarters in Tallahassee. Opting to receive his winnings as a one-time payment, Lamboy walked away with an impressive $13.2 million.

Lamboy’s winning ticket was purchased at Race Trac, located at 2001 West Vine Street in Kissimmee. In recognition of selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket, the retailer will also receive an additional $30,000 commission.

The popular Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme Scratch-Off game, which launched in February 2021, offers four top prizes of $15 million. Additionally, the game features 24 million-dollar prizes, with overall odds of winning at 1 in 2.59.

Scratch-off games have a long history of creating millionaires and distributing substantial prize amounts. Since their inception, they have awarded more than $57.1 billion in prizes, making 1,802 millionaires, and contributing over $17.77 billion to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).

In another stroke of luck this month, two individuals also struck it rich with the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game from the Florida Lottery. John Frint of Dunnellon and Gregory Sigmon of Jacksonville each won a million dollars. Frint claimed his prize at the Gainesville District Lottery office and opted for a lump-sum payment of $820,000, while Sigmon also chose a lump-sum payment.

The contributions made by the Florida Lottery go beyond just creating millionaires. The organization has contributed over $44 billion towards improving education and has sent more than 950,000 students to college through the Bright Futures scholarship program. The Lottery reinvests 99 percent of its revenues back into the Florida economy through prize payments, commissions to over 13,500 Lottery retailers, and transfers to education.

With Lamboy’s incredible win and the continued success of Scratch-Off games, the Florida Lottery remains a significant contributor to the state’s economy and education system.

