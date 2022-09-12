Haitong Strategy: The boom trend of the new energy vehicle industry chain is not over yet

Securities Times e company news

Securities Times e company news, the latest research report of Haitong Strategy pointed out that in terms of new energy vehicles, sales of new energy vehicles have increased rapidly in the past 20 years, and the monthly penetration rate of new energy vehicles has increased from 2.4% in early 2020 to 24.5% in July 2022. In the past 22 years, the cumulative penetration rate of new energy vehicles has also reached 22%. Drawing on the history of smartphone development, it entered a stage of rapid development after the penetration rate exceeded 15%, and the slope of the penetration rate increased significantly. The industrial evolution started from electronic equipment, gradually transferred to software content and spread to scene applications. The current new energy vehicles are in this stage, and the penetration rate is accelerating. In the future, with the transformation of new energy vehicles to intelligence and digitalization, the new energy vehicle industry is expected to gradually evolve from hardware manufacturing to software and ecology, and the boom trend of the new energy vehicle industry chain is not over yet.